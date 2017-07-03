BRIEF-Kia Motors America June sales 56,143 units
* Reported June sales of 56,143 units versus 62,572 units Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uisARt) Further company coverage:
July 3 Dominion Energy Inc:
* Says entered into three separate sales agency agreements for offerings of up to $500 million
* Says new program includes $200 million in shares that remained unsold under previous program - SEC filing
* Says 3 separate sales agency agreements replace prior agreements with same sales agents in relation to previous program - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sz2YT9) Further company coverage:
* Reported June sales of 56,143 units versus 62,572 units Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uisARt) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 3 Chipmaker Broadcom Limited has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Brocade Communications Systems with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.