BRIEF-Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Q2 operating revenue $115.7 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Lp

* Dominion Energy Midstream Partners announces second-quarter 2017 earnings

* Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP says management affirms targeted 22 percent annual distribution growth through 2020

* Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP qtrly net income per common units $ 0.31

* Qtrly operating revenue $115.7 million versus $85.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $127.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S