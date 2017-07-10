LME launches bid for slice of $5 trillion London gold market
* Two tonnes of gold traded on first day of LMEprecious contract
July 10 Dominion Energy Inc:
* Dominion Energy moving forward on offshore wind project with global market leader DONG Energy as partner
* Two companies will now begin refining agreements for engineering, procurement and construction
* Signed agreement and strategic partnership with DONG Energy of Denmark, to build two 6-megawatt turbines off coast of Virginia Beach
* Dominion Energy remains sole owner of offshore wind project
* Companies signed MoU which gives DONG Energy exclusive rights to discuss a "strategic" partnership with Dominion Energy
* Engineering, development work on newly named coastal Virginia offshore wind project is expected to begin immediately by DONG Energy
* Targeted installation by end of 2020 for newly named coastal Virginia offshore wind project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 Activist investor Daniel Loeb is keeping up pressure on Nestle by sharing views with the company as part of a regular dialogue, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.