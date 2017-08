May 4 (Reuters) - Dominion Resources Inc

* Dominion to acquire large-scale solar facility under construction in North Carolina

* Dominion Resources -plans to purchase a 79-megawatt solar energy facility under construction in Anson County, N.C., from Cypress Creek Renewables

* Dominion Resources inc says a power purchase agreement is in place for offtake from solar facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: