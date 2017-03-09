March 9 Domino's Pizza Group Plc -

* Final dividend 4.5 pence per share

* Total dividend 8 pence per share

* FY system sales 1,004.2 million pound versus 877.2 million pound in 2015

* FY UK like-for-like system sales of 7.5 percent

* FY underlying operating profit from continuing operations 85.7 million pounds versus 73.2 million pounds in 2015

* Expect to open at least 80 new stores in UK with further footprint expansion in all overseas operations

* UK sales growth in the first nine weeks of 2017 of 8.3 percent

* Board recommends a final dividend for 2016 of 4.5 pence per share, being a 14.8 pct increase on final dividend for prior year

* Investing in additional supply chain centres to ensure co can supply its new long-term store target of 1,600 UK stores, 76 stores in ROI

* Says online orders now source of over 71.5 pct of total system sales