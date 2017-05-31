FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Domino's Pizza ‍says certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete recapitalization transaction
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza ‍says certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete recapitalization transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc:

* Domino's Pizza Inc - ‍certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a recapitalization transaction

* Domino's Pizza Inc - ‍company's subsidiaries intend to issue approximately $1.8 billion of new securitized notes

* Domino's Pizza - recapitalization transaction, to include refinancing portion of outstanding securitization debt with new series of securitized debt

* Domino's Pizza Inc - ‍consummation of offering is subject to market and other conditions and is anticipated to close in Q3 of 2017 - sec filing

* Domino's Pizza Inc - also expects to enter into a new $175 million variable funding note facility, which will replace 2015 VFN notes facility

* Domino's Pizza Inc - to use ‍proceeds of 2017 notes to prepay and retire outstanding 2012 notes at par, to pay transaction fees among other things Source text (bit.ly/2qA4AeE) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.