FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Donaldson Co reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Donaldson Co reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc

* Donaldson Company reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and increases guidance for full-year 2017 total sales and earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 sales $550.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.68

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Donaldson Company Inc - Donaldson expects fiscal 2017 sales will increase between 2 percent and 4 percent from last year

* Donaldson Company Inc - currency translation is now expected to negatively impact fiscal 2017 sales by approximately 1 percent

* Donaldson Company Inc - full-year 2017 capital expenditures are forecast between $60 million and $70 million

* Donaldson Company Inc - fiscal 2017 cash conversion is expected between 105 percent and 115 percent

* Donaldson Company Inc - donaldson expects to repurchase between 2 percent and 3 percent of its outstanding shares during fiscal 2017

* Donaldson Company Inc - expects full-year 2017 operating margin between 13.7 percent and 14.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.