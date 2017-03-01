BRIEF-Donaldson Co reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

March 1 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc

* Donaldson Company reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and increases guidance for full-year 2017 total sales and earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 sales $550.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.68

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Donaldson Company Inc - Donaldson expects fiscal 2017 sales will increase between 2 percent and 4 percent from last year

* Donaldson Company Inc - currency translation is now expected to negatively impact fiscal 2017 sales by approximately 1 percent

* Donaldson Company Inc - full-year 2017 capital expenditures are forecast between $60 million and $70 million

* Donaldson Company Inc - fiscal 2017 cash conversion is expected between 105 percent and 115 percent

* Donaldson Company Inc - donaldson expects to repurchase between 2 percent and 3 percent of its outstanding shares during fiscal 2017

* Donaldson Company Inc - expects full-year 2017 operating margin between 13.7 percent and 14.3 percent