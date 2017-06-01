FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Donaldson reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.45
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Donaldson reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc

* Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings; increases guidance for full-year 2017 total sales and earnings

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.67 to $1.71

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 sales $608.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $580.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.45​

* Expects fiscal 2017 sales will increase from 2016 by approximately 6 percent

* Full-year 2017 sales in engine products segment are now expected to increase from 2016 by 10 percent to 11 percent​

* Expects full-year 2017 operating margin between 14.0 percent and 14.4 percent

* Full-year 2017 capital expenditures are forecast between $60 million and $70 million​

* Expects to repurchase between 2 percent and 3 percent of its outstanding shares during fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.