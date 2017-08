BRIEF-Donegal Group Q1 earnings per share $0.18

April 19 (Reuters) - Donegal Group Inc:

* Donegal Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Donegal Group Inc - qtrly net premiums earned $169.2 million versus $158.5 million

* Donegal Group Inc - at March 31, 2017, book value per share increased to $16.43, compared to $16.21 at December 31

* Qtrly total revenues 178.97 million versus $166.1 million

* Donegal Group Inc - qtrly total net premiums written $ 184.5 million versus $170.1 million

* Qtrly operating income per class a share $0.12