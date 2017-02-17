Feb 17 Donegal Group Inc:
* Qtrly total revenue $177.2 million versus $163.8 million
last year
* Donegal Group Inc. announces 2016 fourth quarter and full
year results
* Qtrly operating income per class A share $0.20
* Qtrly net income per class A share $0.21
* Book value per share of $16.21 at December 31, 2016,
compared to $15.66 at December 31, 2015
* Statutory combined ratio of 96.8% for full year of 2016,
improved from 97.4% for prior year
* Statutory combined ratio of 100.4% for Q4 of 2016, an
increase from 98.9% for prior-year Q4
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: