July 11 Dong-E-E-Jiao Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 17

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zQiN3s

