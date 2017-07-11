BRIEF-Apeloa Pharmaceutical sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 5.07 pct to 13.83 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5.07 percent to 13.83 percent, or to be 120 million yuan to 130 million yuan
July 11 Dong-E-E-Jiao Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 17
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zQiN3s
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5.07 percent to 13.83 percent, or to be 120 million yuan to 130 million yuan
* REG-NEOVACS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE IDSMB REVIEW FOR PHASE IIB CLINICAL TRIAL OF IFNALPHA KINOID IN LUPUS