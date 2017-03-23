BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 23 Dong Energy
* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant
* The plant will reuse residues from production facilities of Novozymes and Novo Nordisk in Kalundborg, Denmark
* Construction of the new biogas plant will commence in March 2017, and the plant is scheduled for commissioning already in the spring of 2018
* The biogas plant will have a production capacity of 8 million square metres of natural gas per year, corresponding to the consumption of around 5,000 households Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Copenhagen newsroom)
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality