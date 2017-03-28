BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group says FY profit attributable rmb13.36 bln versus rmb11.55 bln

March 28 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd-

* Fy revenue rmb 122,422 million versus rmb 126,566 million

* Proposed final dividend rmb 0.23 per ordinary share

* Fy profit attributable rmb13.36 billion versus rmb11.55 billion

* By end of 2017, production capacity of whole vehicles is expected to reach approximately 3,850,000 units

* Total investment of Dongfeng Motor Group is expected to be approximately rmb 16,500 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: