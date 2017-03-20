FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology plans to acquire two firms for 4.2 bln yuan
March 20, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology plans to acquire two firms for 4.2 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai Sunlong Bus Co for 3.0 billion yuan ($434.47 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to acquire sichuan Xuhong Optoelectronic Technology Co for 1.2 billion yuan via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.75 billion yuan in share private placement to fund acquisitions, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mkKYZM

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.9050 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

