BRIEF-Donnelley Financial reports Q1 EPS $0.28

May 4 (Reuters) - Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
* Donnelley financial reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 sales rose 11.3 percent to $267.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.0 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of approximately $1 billion, representing organic growth in range of 3 pct to 5 pct
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in range of $175 - $180 million
* Sees FY 2017 free cash flow in range of $50 - $60 million
* Raises full-year 2017 guidance for revenue, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow
* Sees 2017 capital spending in range of $30 - $35 million