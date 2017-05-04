BRIEF-Donnelley Financial reports Q1 EPS $0.28

May 4 (Reuters) - Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

* Donnelley financial reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 sales rose 11.3 percent to $267.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.0 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue of approximately $1 billion, representing organic growth in range of 3 pct to 5 pct

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in range of $175 - $180 million

* Sees FY 2017 free cash flow in range of $50 - $60 million

* Raises full-year 2017 guidance for revenue, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow

* Sees 2017 capital spending in range of $30 - $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: