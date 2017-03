March 9 Dorel Industries Inc

* Dorel reports q4 and 2016 year-end results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 loss per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue fell 3 percent to $648.7 million

* Dorel industries- "dorel juvenile's earnings are expected to improve in 2017 as last year's exceptionally high costs of product liability are unlikely to be repeated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: