3 months ago
BRIEF-Dorian LPG amends debt facility
June 1, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dorian LPG amends debt facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Dorian LPG Ltd

* Dorian lpg ltd. Announces amendment to debt facility

* Has entered into an agreement with its lenders to amend certain terms of company's debt facility that closed in march 2015

* Parties to amendment have agreed to release $26.8 million of restricted cash of 2015 debt facility

* The $26.8 million of restricted cash is to be applied towards future debt repayments, interest and certain fees

* Following prepayment, amounts due under 2015 debt facility are $645.4 million

* Parties to amendment have agreed to relax certain covenants of 2015 debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

