July 14 (Reuters) - DORMAKABA HOLDING AG:

* Has acquired canadian skyfold investment inc.

* Purchase price is cad 109 million (around chf 80 million)

* It is expected that acquisition from the first days will positively influence ebitda margin as well as earnings per share of dormakaba Source text - bit.ly/2viXcC7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)