6 months ago
February 22, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Dorman Products reports Q4 EPS $0.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dorman Products Inc -

* Reports sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 sales $229.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $224.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dorman Products Inc- "Previously issued guidance for 2017 remains unchanged"

* Continue to expect mid to high single digit organic revenue and net income growth for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

