BRIEF-Douglas Emmett and QIA acquire two Santa Monica office buildings

April 26 (Reuters) - Douglas Emmett Inc

* Douglas Emmett and QIA acquire two Santa Monica office buildings

* Douglas Emmett Inc - deal for approximately $352.8 million.

* Douglas Emmett Inc - a portion of purchase price was provided by a $142 million secured, non-recourse interest only loan to joint venture

* Douglas Emmett - buildings being purchased by existing jv that includes Qatar Investment Authority; co provided 20% of equity capital and manages JV