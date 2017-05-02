May 2 Douglas Emmett Inc:

* Qtrly funds from operations $0.47 per share

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.39 per share

* Douglas Emmett Inc - updating 2017 full year guidance for net income per common share to $0.52 to $0.58

* Douglas Emmett Inc - increasing 2017 guidance to $1.89 to $1.95 for FFO and $1.54 to $1.60 for AFFO

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S