BRIEF-Dow and Dupont receive conditional approval from European Commission for proposed merger of equals

March 27 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co:

* Dow and Dupont receive conditional approval from european commission for proposed merger of equals

* Dow Chemical Co - transaction still expected to create significant cost synergies of $3b with $1b in growth synergies

* Dow Chemical Co - EC's approval is conditional on Dupont and Dow fulfilling commitments given to ec in connection with clearance

* Dow Chemical Co - Dupont will divest its cereal broadleaf herbicides and chewing insecticides portfolios

* Dupont is currently in negotiations to divest crop protection assets

* Dow Chemical - Dupont will also divest crop protection research and development pipeline and organization, excluding seed treatment, nematicides, late-stage research and development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: