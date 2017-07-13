BRIEF-Dow Chemical says entered into an agreement with Joseph Harlan memorializing certain terms and conditions of his retirement

July 13 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co

* Dow Chemical -entered into an agreement with harlan memorializing certain terms and conditions of his retirement, which provides for certain benefits

* Dow Chemical Co - in consideration of foregoing benefits, Joseph Harlan agreed to 2-year non-competition, non-solicitation restriction - sec filing

* Dow Chemical Co says agreement with harlan include certain benefits, including a lump sum payment of $1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: