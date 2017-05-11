FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dow plans growth investments of more than $12 bln over 10-year period
May 11, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dow plans growth investments of more than $12 bln over 10-year period

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co:

* Dow announces next phase of comprehensive investments to deliver long-term competitive advantage and earnings growth

* Additional projects extend U.S. growth investments to more than $12 billion over 10-year period

* Investments announced expected to come online in phased manner, beginning 2020,will require estimated capital expenditures of about $4 billion

* Components of new plan include expansion of capacity of Dow's new TX-9 ethylene cracker through addition of two furnaces

* Says Dow will invest an additional $400 million to support transformation of its Midland, Michigan manufacturing operations

* Components of plan include construction of 600,000 metric ton polyethylene unit in U.S. Gulf Coast

* Dow will pursue a series of investments to "strengthen its polyurethanes franchise"

* Will undertake debottleneck projects across global asset network that will deliver approximately 350,000 metric tons of additional polyethylene

* Components of plan include construction of a world-scale 450,000 metric ton polyolefins facility in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

