July 11 Dow Chemical Co:
* Dow to divest a portion of its corn hybrid seed business
in brazil to citic agri fund
* Dow chemical co - transaction marks continued progress in
proposed dow and dupont transaction
* Dow chemical co - deal for purchase price of $1.1
billion
* Dow chemical co - both companies are working together for
a "seamless" transition for all stakeholders
* Dow chemical co - merger transaction is still expected to
generate cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and growth
synergies of $1 billion
* Dow chemical co - dow and dupont continue to work
constructively with regulators in remaining jurisdictions to
obtain clearance for merger
* Dow chemical co - companies have reaffirmed expectation to
close merger in august 2017, with intended spin-offs to occur
within 18 months of closing
* Dow chemical co - entered into a definitive agreement
with citic agri fund to divest a select portion of dow
agrosciences' corn seed business in brazil
* Dow chemical co - divestiture will be conditioned on dow
and dupont closing their merger transaction, including approval
of divestiture transaction by cade
* Dow chemical co - divestiture will be conditioned on dow
and dupont closing their merger transaction
* Dow chemical- divestiture is intended to satisfy dow's
commitments to brazil's cade related with regulatory clearance
of proposed merger with dupont
