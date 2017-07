July 27 (Reuters) - Downer Edi Ltd

* Downer's stake in Spotless increases to 72%

* As Downer's shareholding in Spotless is now over 70%, Downer expects that Spotless will be removed from certain S&P/ASX market indices

* ‍Downer services is controlling shareholder in Spotless and has majority representation on Spotless board​