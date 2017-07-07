UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec tips record Q2 profit as memory prices surge
* Q2 op profit likely $12.1 bln vs $11.3 bln analyst estimate
July 7 Downer Edi Ltd
* As at 7:00pm on 6 july 2017, it had a shareholding of 61.4% in spotless, Downer services is controlling shareholder in spotless
July 6 "Making Money" host Charles Payne was suspended from Fox Business Network, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.