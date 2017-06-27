BRIEF-Tongyang Networks signs contract worth 11.56 bln won
* Says it signed a 11.56 billion won contract to build next generation information system
June 27 Downer EDI Ltd
* Downer's stake in Spotless now greater than 50%
* downer Services announces it has a shareholding of 50.3% in Spotless
* encourages remaining Spotless shareholders to accept offer promptly and without delay
* Says co revises asset acquisition proposal to raise 133.0 million yuan via share issue from 460 million yuan previously