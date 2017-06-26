Fitch Rates Baidu's Proposed Notes 'A(EXP)', On Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SEOUL, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Baidu Inc.'s (A/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'A(EXP)' on RWN. The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes are rated in line with Baidu's senior unsecured rating of 'A' on RWN as they will rank pari passu with the i