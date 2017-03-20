FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Downing Strategic says to apply for admission to LSE main market
March 20, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Downing Strategic says to apply for admission to LSE main market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Downing Strategic Micro-Cap IT Plc

* Intention to float

* Announcement of intention to raise up to 100 million STG and to apply for admission to main market of LSE

* Proposing to raise up to 100 million STG by means of a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer of ordinary shares

* Investment manager will Take 3 - 25 percent equity stakes across a concentrated portfolio of 12 - 18 holdings

* Investment manager will target a compound return of 15 percent per annum over long term

* Stockdale securities limited is acting as sole sponsor, broker, placing agent and intermediaries offer adviser to company Source text for Eikon:

