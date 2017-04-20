FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $13.6 billion to $14 billion

* D.R. Horton Inc says reaffirming fiscal 2017 guidance for consolidated pre-tax profit margin in a range of 11.2% to 11.5%

* D.R. Horton Inc - increasing fiscal 2017 guidance for consolidated revenues to a range of $13.6 billion to $14.0 billion and for homes closed between 44,500 and 46,000

* Qtrly homes closed increased 18% in value to $3.2 billion and 15% in homes to 10,685

* D.R. Horton Inc says qtrly net sales orders increased 17% in value to $4.2 billion and 14% in homes to 13,991

* Sees home sales gross margin of around 20% in 2017

* Qtrly co's sales order backlog of homes under contract at March 31, 2017 increased 7% to 14,618 homes and 9% in value to $4.4 billion

* Sees cash flow from operations in range of $300 million to $500 million in 2017

* D.R. Horton Inc says homebuilding revenue for Q2 of fiscal 2017 increased 17% to $3.2 billion from $2.7 billion in same quarter of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.