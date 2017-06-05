FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D.R. Horton proposes to acquire 75 pct of Forestar
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton proposes to acquire 75 pct of Forestar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton, Inc. proposes to acquire 75 percent of Forestar Group Inc. for $16.25 per share in cash

* D.R. Horton Inc - D.R. Horton has cash and other immediately available capital to fund approximately $520 million investment​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍transaction would be effected through a merger of a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton with Forestar​

* D.R. Horton Inc - under proposed transaction, Forestar would remain a public company​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍Forestar would be led by new executive chairman Donald Tomnitz​

* D.R. Horton - cash, stock elections to be prorated such that 75% of shares of Forestar outstanding before deal are converted into $16.25/share cash consideration

* D.R. Horton Inc says Forestar would remain a public company, and its common stock will trade on NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

