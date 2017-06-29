June 29 D.R. Horton Inc
* D.R. Horton Inc - Merger agreement with Forestar contains
termination rights for co,Forestar, in event merger is not
consummated by Jan 25, 2018
* D.R. Horton Inc - Forestar must pay co $20 million
termination fee if co terminates merger following change of
recommendation - SEC Filing
* D.R. Horton - Merger agreement contains termination rights
for co, Forestar, including mutual termination right if merger
is not consummated by Jan 25, 2018
* D.R. Horton - upon termination of deal if Forestar
stockholders don't approve deal/certain circumstances, Forestar
to pay co upto $4 million for expenses incurred by co
Source text: [bit.ly/2spOHTS]
