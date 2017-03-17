FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple entered new 5-yr unsecured credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing

* On March 16, 2017, company entered into a new five-year unsecured credit agreement

* Prior credit agreement was to mature on Sept 25, 2017, but was terminated in connection with execution of credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for a $500 million revolving line of credit, with a $75 million letter of credit limit

* New credit agreement has a maturity date of March 16, 2022

* Credit agreement provides co may request at any time, commitments under facility be increased by total amount not to exceed $250 million Source text: (bit.ly/2nzX1PX) Further company coverage:

