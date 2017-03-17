BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple entered new 5-yr unsecured credit agreement

March 17 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing

* On March 16, 2017, company entered into a new five-year unsecured credit agreement

* Prior credit agreement was to mature on Sept 25, 2017, but was terminated in connection with execution of credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for a $500 million revolving line of credit, with a $75 million letter of credit limit

* New credit agreement has a maturity date of March 16, 2022

* Credit agreement provides co may request at any time, commitments under facility be increased by total amount not to exceed $250 million