2 months ago
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group announces upsizing and pricing of cash tender
June 5, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group announces upsizing and pricing of cash tender

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr pepper Snapple Group announces upsizing and pricing of cash tender offers for its 7.45 pct senior notes due 2038 and 6.82 pct senior notes due 2018

* To increase maximum aggregate purchase related to notes tendered from $180 million to $250 million

* All other terms of tender offers as previously announced remain unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

