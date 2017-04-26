BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group Q1 earnings per share $0.96

April 26 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company continues to expect to repurchase shares of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million for fy
* Dr pepper snapple group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 core earnings per share $1.01
* Q1 earnings per share $0.96
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 core earnings per share $4.56 to $4.66
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales for fy
* Dr pepper snapple group inc- 2017 net sales growth is now expected to be about 4%
* Dr pepper snapple group - foreign currency translation, transaction are now expected to reduce core eps by $0.07, primarily driven by mexican peso in 2017
* Dr pepper snapple group - impact of bai acquisition now expected to be only $0.02 dilutive to core eps, inclusive of $0.10 gain recorded in q1 for 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $6.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $ 1,510 million versus $ 1,487 million
* Qtrly net sales $ 1,510 million versus $ 1,487 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S