Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dragon Victory International Ltd:

* Says has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiawei Cao​

* Says ‍LYL and Jiawei Cao will form a joint venture in China, namely, Hangzhou Dacheng Automotive Technology Service Co.​

* Says registered capital of Hangzhou Dacheng Automotive Technology Service Co will be RMB 16.66 million​

* Says ‍LYL and Cao will each own 60% and 40% of equity interest of HDATS, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: