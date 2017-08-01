FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Dragonwave announces director resignations, TSX, Nasdaq delisting
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 1:45 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Dragonwave announces director resignations, TSX, Nasdaq delisting

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - DragonWave Inc

* Announces director resignations and delisting from TSX and Nasdaq

* Peter Allen, Claude Haw, Cesar Cesaratto and Lori O'Neill have resigned from company's board of directors​

* Nasdaq stock market issued a notice to company indicating its decision to delist company's common shares

* Expected that company's shares will remain suspended from trading on both TSX and Nasdaq​

* Nasdaq stock market issued a notice to company indicating suspending trading in common shares effective on august 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.