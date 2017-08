June 2 (Reuters) - Draper Esprit Plc:

* ‍Placing and subscription to raise an additional £100 million​

* Gross proceeds of £100 million raised at issue price of 324 pence per share by way of conditional placing of 25.9 million new ordinary shares​