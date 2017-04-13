FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Drax faces some investor opposition to annual remuneration report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Drax faces some investor opposition to annual remuneration report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Drax Group Plc:

* 77.03 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of approval of directors' remuneration policy, 22.97 percent of votes cast against

* 66.35 percent votes cast in favor of annual remuneration report at AGM, 33.65 percent against

* Board of directors notes significant number of votes against 2016 directors' remuneration report and remuneration policy resolutions

* Discussions have already taken place with a number of institutional shareholders who did not support remuneration report or remuneration policy resolutions

* Feedback received will be discussed by remuneration committee in forthcoming meetings and further engagement is expected with shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.