BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp declares March common share div
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation declares March 2017 common share dividend and suspension of the dividend reinvestment plan
Feb 27 Drax Group Plc
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants
* participating in separate processes (1) for acquisition out of bankruptcy of operating assets of Texas pellets (2) and Louisiana pellets (2)
* Has submitted initial cash bids for these assets as part of an auction process, which will be held on 1 and 2 march 2017
* whilst these are binding bids, and could be accepted by sellers, it is expected that successful buyer will be determined through auctions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 WikiLeaks, the website that specializes in exposing secrets, on Tuesday released what it said were thousands of documents that described internal U.S. Central Intelligence Agency discussions on hacking techniques it has used to circumvent security on electronic devices for spying.
March 7 A former suburban New York development corporation director pleaded guilty to defrauding investors on Tuesday, marking what prosecutors said was believed to be the first-ever conviction for federal securities fraud in connection with municipal bonds.