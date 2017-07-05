BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
* Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
July 5 Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust :
* Dream hard asset alternatives trust announces agreement to sell its interest in villarboit investments for $70 million
* Dream hard asset alternatives trust - villarboit investments consist of six non-recourse participating loans
* Zion Oil and Gas Inc - will not be extending current $250 unit program under dividend reinvestment and common stock purchase plan beyond July 12, 2017