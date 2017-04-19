FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust agrees to sell ownership interest in Commerce West, Ontario
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust agrees to sell ownership interest in Commerce West, Ontario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust :

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - entered into an agreement to sell its ownership interest in commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - co's share of expected gross consideration, before transaction costs, and closing adjustments is about $57 million

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario is co-owned with Dream Office REIT and considered non-core to co's strategy

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - transaction is expected to close in q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

