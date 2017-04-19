BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust agrees to sell ownership interest in Commerce West, Ontario

April 19 (Reuters) - Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust :

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - entered into an agreement to sell its ownership interest in commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - co's share of expected gross consideration, before transaction costs, and closing adjustments is about $57 million

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - commerce west in Etobicoke, Ontario is co-owned with Dream Office REIT and considered non-core to co's strategy

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - transaction is expected to close in q2 of 2017