22 minutes ago
BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition
July 24, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 22 minutes ago

BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition and updates strategy to increase unitholder value with acquisitions and developments of unique properties

* Deal for approximately C$60 million

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Deal to be funded by assumed mortgage debt of approximately C$29 million

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Deal will also be funded by balance from working capital and trust's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

