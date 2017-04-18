BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT says CEO stepping down in 2018

April 18 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Dream Industrial REIT announces chief executive officer stepping down in 2018

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - over next few months, Vincenza Sera, REIT's chairperson will lead a search committee to find next ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: