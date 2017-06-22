June 22 Dream Office Real Estate Investment
Trust:
* Dream Office announces sale of $1.7B of properties with
$1.4B sale to KingSett, including interest in Scotia Plaza,
announces $440M substantial issuer bid and revision of
distribution
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - to revise
Trust's distribution from $1.50 per unit to $1.00 per unit, on
an annualized basis
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust- originally
anticipated that it would take three years to sell $1.2 billion
of assets
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust- now expect that
we will be able to sell $3.2 billion in 18 months
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - gross
disposition price for trust's 50% interest in Scotia Plaza is
$750 million
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - estimated
debt-to-gross book value will be approximately 43% upon
repayment of credit facility
* Dream Office REIT - "estimate we will have over $300
million of cash to continue to execute on value-add initiatives
for business and unitholders"
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - additional
assets for sale include about $740 million of properties
identified as private market assets or value-add assets
* Dream Office REIT - if all properties under contract are
sold, expects to receive net proceeds of about $970 million
during Q3 and Q4 of this year
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - revising
distribution to retain maintenance capital for capital
expenditures, generate investment capital
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust-related to 50%
interest in scotia plaza, expects to receive net proceeds of
about $423 million before closing costs
