May 4 (Reuters) - Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

* Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results and provides progress update on strategic plan

* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - diluted FFO on a per unit basis for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $0.59

* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - continues to maintain liquidity of approximately $500 million to execute on its strategic plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: