BRIEF-Yonghui Superstores' unit bought Zhongbai shares during June 1-July 7
* Says yonghui superstores' unit has bought 34.05 million shares in the company between June 1 and July 7
July 7 Dream Vision Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire property for 10 million yen, from Tatsumi Planning, in late July
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/udofmw
BERLIN, July 7 Audi said it expects stronger volume growth in the second half of the year after a rebound in Chinese deliveries brought about a 1 percent gain in June sales to 170,650 cars.