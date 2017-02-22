FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Drillisch FY revenue up to EUR 710.0 mln, 2017 EBITDA outlook confirmed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 22, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Drillisch FY revenue up to EUR 710.0 mln, 2017 EBITDA outlook confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Drillisch AG:

* EBITDA forecast exceeded - significant improvement in all major KPIs striking proof of successful corporate strategy - EBITDA forecast for 2017 confirmed

* 2016 revenues rise by 80.4 million euros to 710.0 million euros ($746.35 million) (+12.8 percent over previous year)

* FY gross profit rises by 24.4 million euros to 278.9 million euros(+9.6 percent over previous year)

* FY EBITDA rises by 14.6 million euros to 120.2 million euros (+13.9 percent over previous year)

* Confirms EBITDA forecast for current year 2017 of 160 million euros to 170 million euros (2016: 120.2 million euros)

* To propose to annual general meeting eighth successive dividend increase to 1.80 euro per share entitled to dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9513 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.