BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories June-qtr consol profit falls about 57 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit after tax and share of profit of associates 666 million rupees versus profit of 1.54 billion rupees last year

* Says Q1 results of FY18 "been below expectations"

* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories-headwinds as price erosion due to U.S. customer consolidation continue

* Consol june quarter total revenue from operations 33.33 billion rupees versus 32.45 billion rupees last year

* Lower contribution from new product launches in U.S. and GST in India also impacted performance in quarter